Bucharest prefect convenes Committee for Emergency Situations; COVID-19 incidence - 3.46 in Bucharest

Bucharest prefect convenes Committee for Emergency Situations; COVID-19 incidence - 3.46 in Bucharest. The incidence of COVID-19 cases fell below 3.5 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest, reaching 3.46 on Monday, according to the Bucharest Public Health Directorate, and the Prefect Alin Stoica announced that he had convened the Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations. "According to the law, the restrictions on the opening hours [of shops] and on the movement outside the home on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays no longer apply at an incidence below 3.5 (...) We have already convened a Committee for Emergency Situations meeting, we ask the opinion of the health authorities and we will take a decision," the Bucharest prefect told Digi 24. According to him, at the earliest, the decisions of the Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations would enter into force on Tuesday. Alin Stoica brought to mind that the legislation stipulates that, at an incidence below 3.5 per thousand inhabitants of SARS-CoV-2 infections, the opening hours of economic operators is up to 21.00 on weekends as well, the movement of persons is allowed until 10.00 p.m. included on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and the gyms reopen. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]