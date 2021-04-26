Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,256; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 11,700

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,256; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 11,700. As many as 1,256 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 11,700 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Monday, 1,047,520 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 975,703 were declared cured. To date, 7,269,119 RT-PCR tests and 853,355 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 6,599 RT-PCR tests were performed (3,973 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,626 on request) and 5,115 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 221 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]