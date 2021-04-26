Deputy military attache with Russian embassy in Bucharest, declared persona non grata

Deputy military attache with Russian embassy in Bucharest, declared persona non grata. The Romanian authorities have decided to declare persona non grata on Romanian soil deputy military attache with the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, Alexey Grishaev, because "his activities and actions contravene the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations," the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reported in a press statement released on Monday. According to the MAE, the decision was communicated to the embassy on Monday, when the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, Valery Kuzmin, was asked to report to MAE main offices in Bucharest, at the disposal of Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]