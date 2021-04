Romanian tennis player Sorana Cîrstea wins Istanbul tournament

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cîrstea won the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul this past weekend. She defeated Belgian Elise Mertens to win her second career title, 13 years after the first one she won in Tashkent in 2008. The win pushed Cîrstea to the 58th spot in the WTA singles