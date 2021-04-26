SRJ MediaSind: New Collective Labor Contract in AGERPRES enters into force

SRJ MediaSind: New Collective Labor Contract in AGERPRES enters into force. The Collective Labor Contract in the Romanian National News Agency (ANP) AGERPRES, for the 2021-2023 period, entered into force, the Romanian Union for Journalists (SRJ) MediaSind announced on Monday. After negotiations, the document was signed by the representatives of SRJ MediaSind, the Bucharest branch, the General Director of ANP AGERPRES, Claudia Nicolae, and the members of the Board of Directors of the institution, the union's release says. The Collective Labor Contract for the 2021-2023 period was verified and submitted to the Bucharest Territorial Inspectorate for Labor (ITM Bucharest). The act contains European regulations regarding freedom of speech, the Ethical Code for Journalists, the Ethical Guide for Photojournalism, and, not least, important provisions to ensure working conditions worthy of a public press institution. According to the quoted source, the document regulates the rights and obligations of employees and the employer, sets down firm measures to guarantee and protect jobs and a series of rules regarding the functioning of social dialogue at European standards. The concluded contract maintains the provisions that offer professional guarantees for the Agency's employees, such as the conscience clause. Furthermore, the Collective Labor Contract (CCM) guarantees the confidential nature of information sources used by AGERPRES journalists. These provisions are meant to ensure the editorial independence of the Romanian National News Agency and the freedom of expression of AGERPRES employees, but also professional obligations to fulfill the mission provided by the Law regarding the organization and functioning of ANP AGERPRES, namely to present in an objective and equidistant manner the realities of the social-political, economic, religious and cultural-scientific life of the country, and promote democratic, civic and moral values. Established in 1889, the Romanian National News Agency AGERPRES is the first press agency in Romania. The institution has been called, along the years, the Romanian Telegraphic Agency or the Romanian Agency, the "Orient-Radio" Romanian Telegraphic Agency - RADOR, the Romanian Press Agency - AGERPRES, the National News Agency ROMPRES and, since 2007, the Romanian National News Agency AGERPRES. Established in 2001, the Romanian Union for Journalists MediaSind is a national organization of journalists and workers in mass-media, which continues the tradition of the federation with the same name. MediaSind won its renown as a defender of workers in press and printing houses, taking up, among others, the initiation and signing of the first Collective Labor Contract in Mass-Media, but also other Collective Labor Contracts in public and private media institutions, the release mentions. Presently, SRJ MediaSind has territorial structures in nearly all the country's counties through the MediaSind AGERPRES, MediaSind TVR, MediaSind Radio Romania and MediaSind Freelancers branches. SRJ MediaSind is a founding member of the FAIR-MediaSind Culture and Mass-Media Federation, organization affiliated to the International Federation of Journalists, the European Federation of Journalists, UNI Global Union and the CNSLR-Fratia Confederation. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Rompetrol Well Services Approves Total Dividends of RON33.3M Shareholders of Rompetrol Well Services (PTR.RO), the oil services division of Rompetrol Group, on Monday approved the distribution of dividends amounting to RON4.3 million from the 2020 profit plus RON29 million from reserves.



Minister Ghinea: We have agreed to submit PNRR on May 31 Minister of European Investments and Projects Cristian Ghinea announced on Monday that Romania will submit the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) on May 31. "In the discussion with the President [Klaus Iohannis], with Mr. Orban, with the Prime Minister [Florin Citu] and the two (...)



PM Citu: Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 to be sped up, through drive-through centers and vaccination marathons The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will be sped up, both in the urban and in the rural environment, in order to offer as many people as possible the chance to get immunized against the virus and gradually return to a normal life, announced Prime Minister Florin Citu, on Monday, at the (...)



80,809 persons immunized in past 24 hours The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 80,809 vaccine doses were administered, of which 62,037 - Pfizer, 9,179 - Moderna and 9,593 - AstraZeneca, according to data made available by the National Institute for Public Health through (...)



Biofarm Cleared for RON21.7M Dividend Payout Shareholders of Romanian pharmaceutical company Biofarm Bucuresti (BIO.RO) on Monday approved the company's plans to distribute dividends totaling RON21.7 million.



Simple Capital Buys 10% of DIP Software Investment vehicle Simple Capital is investing in fintech solutions startup DIP Software by acquiring 10% of the startup's shares, seeking to accelerate its global development.



Bucharest Prefect: The movement of people is allowed in Bucharest until 22:00 hrs and on weekends too The movement of people is allowed in Bucharest until 22:00 hrs and on weekends, too, informed on Monday the Prefect of the Capital, Alin Stoica, after the meeting of the Bucharest City Emergency Management Committee (CMBSU), convened in the context in which the COVID-19 incidence rate fell (...)

