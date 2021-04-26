Bucharest Prefect: Movement of persons, allowed until 22:00 hrs on weekends too

Bucharest Prefect: Movement of persons, allowed until 22:00 hrs on weekends too. The movement of people is allowed in Bucharest until 22:00 hrs and on weekends, too, informed on Monday the Prefect of the Capital, Alin Stoica, after the meeting of the Bucharest City Emergency Management Committee (CMBSU), convened in the context in which the COVID-19 incidence rate fell below 3.5 per thousand inhabitants. Moreover, the economic operators can operate on Friday, Saturday and Sunday until 21:00 hrs, and gyms/fitness centers can be reopened. "The rest of the measures remain in force, at least until the incidence rate drops below 3 per thousand, something we all want, in order to be able to reopen the performance halls, the restaurants, to have a little more relaxation. (...) This decision is enforceable starting with 00:00 hrs tomorrow. (...) For Easter we have no additional bans, there are the measures we all know. On Easter night all citizens who want to attend the Great Vigil of Easter are allowed to go to church, in the interval 22.00 - 5.00 hrs," mentioned the Bucharest prefect.AGERPRES(RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]