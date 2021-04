Rompetrol Well Services Approves Total Dividends of RON33.3M

Rompetrol Well Services Approves Total Dividends of RON33.3M. Shareholders of Rompetrol Well Services (PTR.RO), the oil services division of Rompetrol Group, on Monday approved the distribution of dividends amounting to RON4.3 million from the 2020 profit plus RON29 million from reserves. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]