Biofarm Cleared for RON21.7M Dividend Payout
Apr 26, 2021
Biofarm Cleared for RON21.7M Dividend Payout.
Shareholders of Romanian pharmaceutical company Biofarm Bucuresti (BIO.RO) on Monday approved the company's plans to distribute dividends totaling RON21.7 million.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Rompetrol Well Services Approves Total Dividends of RON33.3M
Shareholders of Rompetrol Well Services (PTR.RO), the oil services division of Rompetrol Group, on Monday approved the distribution of dividends amounting to RON4.3 million from the 2020 profit plus RON29 million from reserves.
Minister Ghinea: We have agreed to submit PNRR on May 31
Minister of European Investments and Projects Cristian Ghinea announced on Monday that Romania will submit the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) on May 31.
"In the discussion with the President [Klaus Iohannis], with Mr. Orban, with the Prime Minister [Florin Citu] and the two (...)
PM Citu: Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 to be sped up, through drive-through centers and vaccination marathons
The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will be sped up, both in the urban and in the rural environment, in order to offer as many people as possible the chance to get immunized against the virus and gradually return to a normal life, announced Prime Minister Florin Citu, on Monday, at the (...)
80,809 persons immunized in past 24 hours
The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 80,809 vaccine doses were administered, of which 62,037 - Pfizer, 9,179 - Moderna and 9,593 - AstraZeneca, according to data made available by the National Institute for Public Health through (...)
Simple Capital Buys 10% of DIP Software
Investment vehicle Simple Capital is investing in fintech solutions startup DIP Software by acquiring 10% of the startup's shares, seeking to accelerate its global development.
Bucharest Prefect: The movement of people is allowed in Bucharest until 22:00 hrs and on weekends too
The movement of people is allowed in Bucharest until 22:00 hrs and on weekends, too, informed on Monday the Prefect of the Capital, Alin Stoica, after the meeting of the Bucharest City Emergency Management Committee (CMBSU), convened in the context in which the COVID-19 incidence rate fell (...)
SRJ MediaSind: New Collective Labor Contract in AGERPRES enters into force
The Collective Labor Contract in the Romanian National News Agency (ANP) AGERPRES, for the 2021-2023 period, entered into force, the Romanian Union for Journalists (SRJ) MediaSind announced on Monday.
After negotiations, the document was signed by the representatives of SRJ MediaSind, the (...)
