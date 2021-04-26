Minister Ghinea: We have agreed to submit PNRR on May 31

Minister Ghinea: We have agreed to submit PNRR on May 31. Minister of European Investments and Projects Cristian Ghinea announced on Monday that Romania will submit the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) on May 31. "In the discussion with the President [Klaus Iohannis], with Mr. Orban, with the Prime Minister [Florin Citu] and the two Deputy Prime Ministers, we agreed that tomorrow, in the meeting I will have with Vice President Vestager of the European Commission, we will follow the May 31 timeline for the PNRR," Ghinea said in Parliament. Ghinea participated on Monday in the working meeting convened by President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni presidential Palace on the topic of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Florin Citu, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban, Deputy Prime Ministers Dan Barna and Kelemen Hunor.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]