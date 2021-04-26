PM Citu: Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 to be sped up, through drive-through centers and vaccination marathons



The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will be sped up, both in the urban and in the rural environment, in order to offer as many people as possible the chance to get immunized against the virus and gradually return to a normal life, announced Prime Minister Florin Citu, on Monday, at the Victoria Government Palace, after a meeting with representatives of local authorities. He said that mayors of cities, towns, communes and representatives of County Councils represent an important support for the correct information of people and in order to make access to vaccination easier. "We discussed today with representatives of local authorities several solutions to facilitate access of people to vaccines. We have in view organizing, on weekends, drive-through vaccination centers and vaccination marathons. Furthermore, vaccination will continue through the family doctors practices. Presently, over 3,000 family doctors have shown their availability to get involved in the vaccination process, hopefully others will engage in this joint effort. We will go forward in what regards the setting up of vaccination centers on the premises of economic operators to immunize employees and their families. For rural communities or those harder to access, but also where vaccination centers are not organized, we will support the activity of mobile centers, an efficient solution, given that starting with May 4 immunization will be available with the single-dose serum produced by Johnson&Johnson," Citu wrote, on the Facebook page of the Government. He emphasized that vaccination is vital in order to protect the health of the population and for the gradual recovery of Romania, from an economic, social and cultural viewpoint. "I will continue collaborating with local authorities, we are already at the third meeting in [my] Prime Minister mandate," the Prime Minister concluded. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)