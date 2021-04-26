 
Romaniapress.com

April 26, 2021

PM Citu: Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 to be sped up, through drive-through centers and vaccination marathons
Apr 26, 2021

PM Citu: Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 to be sped up, through drive-through centers and vaccination marathons.

The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will be sped up, both in the urban and in the rural environment, in order to offer as many people as possible the chance to get immunized against the virus and gradually return to a normal life, announced Prime Minister Florin Citu, on Monday, at the Victoria Government Palace, after a meeting with representatives of local authorities. He said that mayors of cities, towns, communes and representatives of County Councils represent an important support for the correct information of people and in order to make access to vaccination easier. "We discussed today with representatives of local authorities several solutions to facilitate access of people to vaccines. We have in view organizing, on weekends, drive-through vaccination centers and vaccination marathons. Furthermore, vaccination will continue through the family doctors practices. Presently, over 3,000 family doctors have shown their availability to get involved in the vaccination process, hopefully others will engage in this joint effort. We will go forward in what regards the setting up of vaccination centers on the premises of economic operators to immunize employees and their families. For rural communities or those harder to access, but also where vaccination centers are not organized, we will support the activity of mobile centers, an efficient solution, given that starting with May 4 immunization will be available with the single-dose serum produced by Johnson&Johnson," Citu wrote, on the Facebook page of the Government. He emphasized that vaccination is vital in order to protect the health of the population and for the gradual recovery of Romania, from an economic, social and cultural viewpoint. "I will continue collaborating with local authorities, we are already at the third meeting in [my] Prime Minister mandate," the Prime Minister concluded. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Rompetrol Well Services Approves Total Dividends of RON33.3M Shareholders of Rompetrol Well Services (PTR.RO), the oil services division of Rompetrol Group, on Monday approved the distribution of dividends amounting to RON4.3 million from the 2020 profit plus RON29 million from reserves.

Minister Ghinea: We have agreed to submit PNRR on May 31 Minister of European Investments and Projects Cristian Ghinea announced on Monday that Romania will submit the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) on May 31. "In the discussion with the President [Klaus Iohannis], with Mr. Orban, with the Prime Minister [Florin Citu] and the two (...)

80,809 persons immunized in past 24 hours The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 80,809 vaccine doses were administered, of which 62,037 - Pfizer, 9,179 - Moderna and 9,593 - AstraZeneca, according to data made available by the National Institute for Public Health through (...)

Biofarm Cleared for RON21.7M Dividend Payout Shareholders of Romanian pharmaceutical company Biofarm Bucuresti (BIO.RO) on Monday approved the company's plans to distribute dividends totaling RON21.7 million.

Simple Capital Buys 10% of DIP Software Investment vehicle Simple Capital is investing in fintech solutions startup DIP Software by acquiring 10% of the startup's shares, seeking to accelerate its global development.

Bucharest Prefect: The movement of people is allowed in Bucharest until 22:00 hrs and on weekends too The movement of people is allowed in Bucharest until 22:00 hrs and on weekends, too, informed on Monday the Prefect of the Capital, Alin Stoica, after the meeting of the Bucharest City Emergency Management Committee (CMBSU), convened in the context in which the COVID-19 incidence rate fell (...)

SRJ MediaSind: New Collective Labor Contract in AGERPRES enters into force The Collective Labor Contract in the Romanian National News Agency (ANP) AGERPRES, for the 2021-2023 period, entered into force, the Romanian Union for Journalists (SRJ) MediaSind announced on Monday. After negotiations, the document was signed by the representatives of SRJ MediaSind, the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |