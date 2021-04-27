 
Deputy PM Dan Barna on Monday stated that he has a "very good relation, one of mutual respect, collegial" with PM Florin Citu. Barna told DIGI 24 television channel when asked about his relationship with Florin Citu, that their relationship is: "Very good, collegial. Those two days last week when we worked together to strengthen the coalition and make it work better, to reset its functioning, were specially meant for that, and I can say that we have a relationship of mutual respect, collegial, which I consider good. There the coalition faced a difficult moment, but I believe that we had the maturity to overcome it and we are now focusing on building and strengthening the trust between us." Barna said he did not exaggerate when saying that USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) couldn't go further in the coalition with Florin Citu as PM. "At that point that was the correct thing to do. However, after the dialogue that we had, we found a way to go further, especially considering this time of crisis that we are crossing, a dramatic time for Romania, for many people suffer because of this pandemic and it was important to find a solution and rediscover the things that brought us together in the first place and keep us together, instead of deepening those who separate us," said the Deputy PM. He also said that he started to keep a journal one month ago that he would publish when he withdrew from politics, where he would give all the details about the day when the former Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, was dismissed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Antonia Nita, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)  

