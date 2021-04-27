Craiova Assembly Plant To Become Ford’s Third Production Unit In Europe To Produce Electric Cars

Craiova Assembly Plant To Become Ford’s Third Production Unit In Europe To Produce Electric Cars. Ford on Tuesday confirmed it would invest $300 million to produce a new light commercial vehicle in 2023, at its assembly plant in Craiova (southern Romania), including a fully-electric version of it, in 2024. This will be the first fully-electric Ford vehicle assembled in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]