Cosmetics Producer Ivatherm Aims to Get 40% to 50% of Revenue from Exports in 2021.

Dermo-cosmetics sales continued to increase in 2020, while sales of perfume and make-up dropped, says Rucsandra Hurezeanu, founder of cosmetics producer Ivatherm.