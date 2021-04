MedLife Group Eyes 15% Higher Turnover, Of RON1.2B And 30% Higher Profit, Of RON81M, In 2021

MedLife Group (M.RO), the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, targets a turnover of over RON1.2 billion, on a group level, in 2021, up 15% on the year, according to its revenue and expenditure budget for (...)