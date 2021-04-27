Deputy military attaché with Russian Embassy in Bucharest declared persona non grata. Citu: Decision to expel Russian deputy military attaché is not linked to what happens in other EU countries



Deputy military attaché with Russian Embassy in Bucharest declared persona non grata. Citu: Decision to expel Russian deputy military attaché is not linked to what happens in other EU countries.

The Romanian authorities have decided to declare persona non grata on Romanian soil deputy military attache with the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, Alexey Grishaev, because “his activities and actions contravene the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on diplomatic (...)