2Performant aims for a turnover of over 25.5 million lei for 2021, up 26% compared to 2020.

During the April 23rd GMS, the granting of free shares was approved at a ratio of 4 free shares per 1 held The investment budget approved by the 2Performant shareholders targets 3 major business initiatives, with a focus on growth on the Romanian market, and on foreign markets, respectively. (...)