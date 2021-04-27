 
April 27, 2021

PwC survey: Although optimistic about the economic recovery, 78% of Central and Eastern European executives seek growth through operational efficiency
Apr 27, 2021

CEOs in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) are more conservative than their global counterparts regarding business development initiatives over the next 12 months. They’re seeking operational efficiency rather than growth through mergers, acquisitions or strategic partnerships, according to the (...)

Minister Ghinea: Difference of opinions between Government, EC on PNRR: Do not agree on motorways, irrigations, culture There is a difference of opinions between the Romanian Government and the European Commission regarding the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR), declared, on Thursday, the minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, at private broadcaster Digi24, mentioning the (...)

COVID vaccination campaign/ 80,391 persons immunized in past 24 hours The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 80,391 vaccine doses were administered, of which 64,001 - Pfizer, 8,056 - Moderna and 8,334 - AstraZeneca, according to data made available by the National Institute for Public Health through (...)

Cancellation of job description for micro-enterprises turns employees into slaves The amendment by the Government of the labour legislation by eliminating the obligation of micro-enterprises to draw up in writing the job description for employees changes the status of millions of citizens from employees to slaves, it is mentioned in a release issued on Thursday by the (...)

C&W Echinox: Industrial Space Transaction Volume Doubles in 1Q Romania's local industrial and logistic market started 2021 on a positive trend as the transacted volumes in the first quarter reached nearly 200,000 square meters, double compared with the same period last year, real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox said in a report (...)

Enel X launches JuiceRoll Race Edition, the new charging infrastructure for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup (press release) Enel X, as Official Smart Charging Partner of the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup (“MotoE”), has launched the JuiceRoll Race Edition, the new charging infrastructure specifically designed and developed for MotoE, that will be used starting from the first race of the third season of the competition, (...)

Evergent Investments Shareholders OK RON42.5M Dividend Payout Shareholders of Evergent Investments (EVER.RO), formerly SIF Moldova, approved Thursday the distribution of a gross dividend of 0.043/share, or RON42.5 million in total.

Blue Air Introduces Two Daily Bucharest - London Flights as of April 30 Romanian airline Blue Air introduces two daily Bucharest – London Heathrow flights starting April 30, it announced Thursday.

 


