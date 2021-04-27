LabMin Turcan signs funding agreement for project integrating all social services, benefits info

Minister of Labour and Social Protection Raluca Turcan signed on Tuesday a funding agreement for the establishment of the first electronic public services hub in Romania that will integrate all information on services and social benefits, according to information published by the relevant ministry on Facebook. "The first electronic public services hub to integrate all the information on social services and benefits will be implemented in Romania throughout 2023. Today [Tuesday] we signed a funding agreement for the beginning of the project worth 133 million lei, a project that will benefit over two million citizens and providers of public and private social services. The interaction of the beneficiaries with the ministry and the subordinated and coordinated institutions will thus be achieved through a single point of contact, on the ministry's portal," according to Turcan. She pointed out that after the implementation of the project, the applicants for social services will no longer have to go to physical counters. "People will no longer need to come up to the counter to submit their applications for social assistance and social services benefits, as paper files will become electronic files and can be viewed online at any time. Moreover, the implementation of the Services Hub means the creation of an interconnection platform between the ministry and its subordinate institutions, thus laying the foundations for a modern and efficient public administration, which has the role of increasing the quality of electronic services offered to citizens and reducing the time for solving requests," Raluca Turcan pointed out. Turcan emphasised that citizens will thus be able to find out in real time the specific status of their application. "The new platform will provide the necessary tools for cross-checking of data, providing mechanisms for prevention, automatic reporting of suspected fraud and providing accurate data. At the same time, citizens and businesses will be able to find out in real time, at submission time, which is the specific status of the application (if they previously qualified, if there are overlaps with other benefits, conditions related to legal rights, etc.). The services hub also secures interoperability of information systems at a national and European level (with similar systems at European level, with European registers), so as to ensure a uniform management of the information on the beneficiaries of social security rights granted from public funds. This is so far the most important digital transformation project started at the level of the Ministry of Labour. We intend to attract European funds for the digitalisation of all the bodies related to the Ministry of Labour," concluded Turcan. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]