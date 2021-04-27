Population by domicile decreases 22.089 million people on January 1, 2021, demographic aging process intensifies

Population by domicile decreases 22.089 million people on January 1, 2021, demographic aging process intensifies. The population by domicile was 22.089 million people on January 1, 2021, down 0.5% from the same month of last year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Tuesday. On January 1, 2021, the population by domicile in the urban area was 12.442 million people, slightly decreasing compared to January 1, 2020 (0.6%). The number of women on January 1, 2021 was 11.305 million, down 0.4% from the same date of last year. The INS notes that the demographic aging process has intensified compared to January 1, 2020, noting a slight decrease in the share of young people (0-14 years) and at the same time an increase (0.4 percentage points) in the share of the elderly population (65 years and over). The demographic aging index increased from 115.0 (on January 1, 2020) to 118.7 elderly people per 100 young people (as of January 1, 2021). The average age of the population was 41.9 years, 0.2 years higher than on January 1, 2020. The median age was 42.2 years, increasing by 0.4 years compared to January 1, 2020. On January 1, 2021, the largest share in the total population was held by the age group 40-44 years (8.6%). Among men, the share of this age group was 9%, and for women 8.2%. The share of the group 0-4 years was 4.6%, lower than that of the age groups 5-9 years (4.7%), 10-14 years (5.2%) and 15-19 years (5.1%). The INS mentions that the data about the population by domicile on January 1, 2021 will be available up to locality level (municipality, city and commune), in the TEMPO online database, starting with May 13, 2021.