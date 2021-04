RO PM insists on target of 5 mln people vaccinated by June

RO PM insists on target of 5 mln people vaccinated by June. The target of having 5 million people vaccinated by June 1 is "realistic," and the Government has made every effort to provide the infrastructure needed to reach it, prime minister Florin Cîțu said in an interview with the public television TVR. More than 3 million people already received at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]