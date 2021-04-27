Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania

Ford will invest USD 300 million to build a new light commercial vehicle in 2023 at its Craiova Assembly Plant in Romania. The new model will also have an all-electric version due to debut in 2024 – the first all-electric Ford volume vehicle to be built in Romania, the company