Toy Distributor Noriel Impex Borrows RON6M From Raiffeisen Bank To Support Business Growth

Toy Distributor Noriel Impex Borrows RON6M From Raiffeisen Bank To Support Business Growth. Noriel Impex, the distribution division of Noriel Group, a brand operating on the toy and games market, has accessed a financing of RON6 million (EUR1.22 million) from lender Raiffeisen Bank, which is 90% guaranteed by EximBank, within the COVID-19 state aid scheme intended for large (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]