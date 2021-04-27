|
Romania Private Lending Grows 1.8% on Month in March
Apr 27, 2021
Romania Private Lending Grows 1.8% on Month in March.
Private lending in Romania grew 1.8% in nominal terms and 1.4% in real terms in March compared with February, to RON290.569 billion, central bank data showed Tuesday.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
