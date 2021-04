Agroserv Mariuta Raises EUR4M From Investors In Oversubscribed Offer Brokered By BT Capital Partners

Agroserv Mariuta SA, the dairy processor of Laptaria cu Caimac, has raised RON19.4 million (EUR4 million) from stock market investors, through an offer oversubscribed 3.6 times and brokered by BT Capital Partners, the investment banking and capital market division of lender Banca (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]