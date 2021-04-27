HM Margareta participates in "Together with Veterans" event: I've always been by the side of armed forces



Her Majesty Margaret and His Royal Highness Prince Radu participated, on Tuesday, at the Palace of the National Military Centre, in the Marble Hall, at the "Together with Veterans" event, on which occasion the Custodian of the Crown states that she has always "been by the side of the armed forces." At the event organized by the Ministry of National Defence and the "Together with Heroes" Association in the context of the events dedicated to the War Veterans Day (April 29), MS Margareta and HRH Radu symbolically wrapped gifts for World War II veterans. "These are very difficult times. It's been more than a year of financial, psychological, social difficulties. Everything is difficult, but with the vaccine... I got vaccinated, my husband got vaccinated, my sisters too, everyone I know got the vaccine, because that's the only way out of this problem. I didn't have any side effects. It's a gift that we can have these vaccines. Without that we can't say it's over," said MS Margareta. The "Together with Veterans" campaign, organized by the Ministry of National Defence in partnership with the "Together with Heroes" Association, was launched on Friday, through the launch of a page dedicated to World War II veterans, which will bring together life stories, information on events dedicated to them, as well as testimonies regarding the Second World War. The campaign will run for several days and will include an action to distribute gift baskets on the occasion of the Easter Holidays for all 2,610 war veterans in Romania, as well as for the eight in the Republic of Moldova. The distribution action was preceded by a first gift wrapping activity, which took place on Monday at the Union Hall in Alba Iulia, where gifts were prepared for war veterans residing in fifteen counties in the central and western regions of the country. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)