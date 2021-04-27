Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,019; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 32,200

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,019; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 32,200. As many as 2,019 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 32,200 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Tuesday, 1,049,539 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 979,445 were declared cured. To date, 7,291,143 RT-PCR tests and 863,621 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 21,971 RT-PCR tests were performed (12,097 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,874 on request) and 10,266 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 415 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stsnescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]