Some restrictions eased in Bucharest as Covid-19 incidence rate drops below 3.5
Apr 27, 2021
The nighttime curfew will start at the same hour throughout the week, and stores can close at 21:00 during weekends after the Covid-19 incidence rate in Bucharest dropped below 3.5. The city’s Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations (CSMBU) passed a decision related to easing the weekend (...)
