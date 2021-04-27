Transelectrica Shareholders Reject Company’s Dividend Proposal And Financial Statements For 2020

Transelectrica Shareholders Reject Company’s Dividend Proposal And Financial Statements For 2020. Shareholders of Romanian state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) on Tuesday rejected the dividend proposal of RON0.814 per share, from the 2020 profit and from retained earnings, which would have ensured a 3% yield, according to a shareholder decision published on the stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]