Anti-COVID vaccination marathon, in Bucharest, between 7th and 9th of May. The chairman of the National Committee of activities regarding vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, declared on Tuesday, that during the period of May 7-9 there will be a vaccination marathon held in Bucharest, at the Palace Hall and the National Library. "We all saw the event held in (western) Timisoara, the marathon of vaccination, which, from our point of view, was a success. That is why we wish to replicate this type of vaccination event, the first event will take place in Bucharest, during the period of May 7-9. We are talking about 50 vaccination flows, vaccine from Pfizer, in two different locations, the Palace Hall, where there will 40 flows and the National Library, with 10 flows. This vaccination marathon is organized by the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, with the support and involvement of local authorities, and, of course, the National Committee for Coordinating Vaccination activities, but the volunteering activity is ensured, along with the necessary logistics by the University of Medicine and Pharmacy, by the Academic Corps and all those who wish to take part in this endeavor," the military doctor said. He added that during the 14th and 16th of May, at a national level, the medical universities will organize such vaccination events. According to him, there is also a possibility for people to directly show up at the vaccination centers.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]