April 27, 2021

Bucharest residence parking tax goes up to 600 RON per year
Apr 27, 2021

The tax for using public residence parking goes up to 600 RON per year, according to a draft regarding taxes and local levies in the Capital, starting with the year 2022, adopted in the Bucharest Municipality General Council (CGMB), on Tuesday. The decision, adopted with 34 votes "in favor", 18 "against" and one abstention, consists in the following tax values: Zone A - 600 RON / year / vehicle, Zone B - 500 RON / year / vehicle, Zone C - 400 RON / year / vehicle, Zone D - 300 RON / year / vehicle. The project foresaw raising taxes and local levies by 2.6% in 2022, in accordance with the inflation rate. The general mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, formulated several amendments, which were adopted, among which one regarding the value of these taxes. He explained that district mayors have requested increases for using public residence parking spaces. The leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) in CGMB, Aurelian Badulescu, said that the citizens of Bucharest should be consulted regarding these tariffs. "Shouldn't we ask the Bucharest citizens? And why per year? If I am the owner of the vehicle for 4 months in a year and then decide to sell it, how am I supposed to recover the difference in money?!" Badulescu asked. The deputy mayor Stelian Bujduveanu warned that there cannot be a local referendum regarding increasing or decreasing taxes or levies. "This request came from the District City Halls and Bucharest functions as a single city and that is why it's best to listen to the district mayors," Bujduveanu explained.AGERPRES(RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

