Bucharest Opera, Philharmonic stream concerts online for Easter weekend

Bucharest Opera, Philharmonic stream concerts online for Easter weekend. The Bucharest National Opera will stream on Saturday, May 1, Verdi’s Messa da Requiem, a concert honoring the victims of Covid-19. The concert will see soprano Irina Iordăchescu, mezzo-soprano Antonela Barnat, tenor Daniel Magdal, and bass opera singer Marius Boloş perform alongside the orchestra (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]