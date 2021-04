OMV Petrom to Pay RON1.76B in Dividends from 2020 Profit and Reserve

OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the biggest energy company in South-Eastern Europe and the biggest issuer on the Bucharest capital market by value, Received shareholder approval Tuesday to pay dividends amounting to nearly RON1.8 billion from its 2020 profit and