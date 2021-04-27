President Iohannis, PM Citu, DefMin Ciuca participate in ‘Alongside Veterans’ campaign

President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Florin Citu and Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca have packed Easter gifts for veterans of the Second World War on Tuesday. The three officials participated in the "Alongside Veterans" campaign, organized by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]