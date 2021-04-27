GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rise by 2.019 following over 32.000 tests nationwide. PM Citu: Romania, currently on a downward slope of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic



As many as 2,019 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 32,200 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients (...)