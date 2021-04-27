Patriarch Daniel advocates strengthening in faith and assistance in period of crisis, in Easter Pastoral Letter

The period of medical crisis can be transformed into one of strengthening in faith, especially through prayer and by enhancing love for those in suffering, Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church conveyed in the Easter Pastoral Letter. "We are going through extremely difficult times in terms of health and the value of life, when many people are affected by the new epidemic, which has spread globally. During this period, there is a great need for prayer and brotherly help, closeness to God and practical solidarity between people. These times show us how fragile human life is on earth and how much we need to keep in touch with God, the Source of earthly life and eternal heavenly life. This period of medical crisis can be transformed into a period of strengthening in the faith, especially through prayer and by enhancing our love for the people in suffering," says the Patriarch. According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic shows that life and health must be valued, as well as the life and health of others, "being gifts received from God", which must be protected "with great spiritual and health responsibility". The Romanian Orthodox Church Patriarch recalls that the Holy Synod declared 2021 the Homage Year of the Pastoral Care of Romanians abroad and a Commemorative Year of those asleep in the Lord - the liturgical and cultural value of cemeteries and calls for more intense cultivation of fraternal communion with Romanians around borders and the diaspora. "As regards the Romanian Orthodox cemeteries, these are places of recollection and pilgrimage; in them we find the graves of our grandparents and parents, as well as graves or funerary monuments of great national personalities, people of culture, art, scientists, graves and monuments of the heroes who sacrificed themselves for the unity, freedom and dignity of the Romanian people, of the heroes of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, but also the graves of the martyrs who confessed Christ the Lord from the prisons of the totalitarian communist regime. The memorial service of the deceased, with prayers and gratitude is not only a moral duty of all of us, but it is also an act of spiritual health of the soul, because only prayer and gratitude are a living relationship between souls, a spiritual communion stronger than the physical death of the body," emphasizes the high hierarch. On the occasion of the Holy Easter Holidays, the Patriarch wishes all Romanians good health and peace, joy and hope.