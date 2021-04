Star Residence Invest Seeks to Raise Share Capital by RON19.2M to Fund Development

Star Residence Invest Seeks to Raise Share Capital by RON19.2M to Fund Development. Real estate investment trust Star Residence Invest (REIT.RO) has summoned shareholders for a meeting on May 31-June 2 to approve a share capital increase by RON19.2 million to fund its further development.