Over 5,000,000 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered so far in Romania, the RO Vaccinare platform informed in a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday evening. "This evening we have exceeded the threshold of 5,000,000 doses administered during the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19. Over 3,158,000 people have been vaccinated in Romania against COVID-19 until tonight," the quoted source states. The national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 started in Romania on December 27, 2020. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: RO Vaccinare /Facebook