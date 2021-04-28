Romania expecting 87,600 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine today

A new batch of the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 consisting of 87,600 doses arrives today in Romania by land, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reports. According to CNCAV, the vaccines will be stored with the National Storage Centre to be then distributed to the existing regional centres nationwide. To date, Romania has received 637,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine, 425,857 of which have already been used to immunise people.