Evalueserve opens second office in Romania to serve European clients

Evalueserve opens second office in Romania to serve European clients. Evalueserve, a leading global analytics partner to Fortune 1000 firms, announced the opening of its second Romanian office, in Bucharest, in addition to its first office opened in 2008 in Cluj-Napoca. The company’s Romanian offices will continue to focus on designing and delivering cutting-edge (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]