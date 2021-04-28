US cybersecurity startup launched by RO developers seeks EUR 0.8 mln on SeedBlink

US cybersecurity startup launched by RO developers seeks EUR 0.8 mln on SeedBlink. Siscale.ai, a US-based startup launched by Romanian developers, who claim to automate cybersecurity tasks using AI technologies, aims to raise EUR 800,000 on the Romanian crowdfunding platform SeedBlink. The early listing on SeedBlink took place on April 26 for members of Seedblink Elite and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]