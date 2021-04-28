Romanian gourmet dairy valued at EUR 16 mln in private placement before BVB listing

Romanian gourmet dairy valued at EUR 16 mln in private placement before BVB listing. Agroserv Mariuta, the Romanian company that developed the gourmet dairy brand "Laptaria cu Caimac'', raised RON 19.4 million (some EUR 4 mln) in a private placement in which it sold a 24.9% stake. The financing round, managed by local brokerage firm BT Capital Partners - part of Banca (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]