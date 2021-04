Romania’s public deficit shrinks to under 1.3% of GDP in Q1

Romania’s public deficit shrinks to under 1.3% of GDP in Q1. Romania's budget deficit contracted by 19% year-on-year to RON 1.14 billion (EUR 230 mln) in the first quarter of the year (Q1) as the taxpayers (mainly companies) paid a significant part of the taxes deferred during 2020. The companies and natural persons were allowed to defer (and later (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]