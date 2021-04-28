Romania's Ruse, Dulgheru progress to Zagreb Ladies Open singles 2nd round

Romania's Ruse, Dulgheru progress to Zagreb Ladies Open singles 2nd round. Romanian players Gabriela Ruse and Alexandra Dulgheru on Tuesday advanced to the second round of the singles event at the 60,000-USD 2021 Zagreb Ladies Open tennis tournament. Ruse, 23, world number 175, prevailed over second seed Greet Minnen of Belgium, 23, world number 129, in the first round, 6-3 6-1, in an hour and 29 minutes. The Romanian thus got her revenge, after Minnen had won in 2019, in the final of the W25 Yokohama ITF tennis tournament, 6-4 6-1. Next, she will play either Italian Jessica Pieri or Italian Martina Di Giuseppe. Dulgheru, 31, world number 1,092 WTA, had a strong win - 6-0 6-1 - against Italy's Federica Arcidiacono, 28, world number 687 WTA, in an hour and a half. In the second round, Dulgheru will face another Italian, top seed Elisabetta Cocciaretto, the one that led the Italian side to victory against Romania (3-1), in the Billie Jean King Cup, in Cluj-Napoca. Also competing on the singles draw is Romanian Andreea Prisacariu, 21, world number 536, who will play in the first round Croatian Tereza Mrdeza, 30, world number 238. In the doubles event, Prisacariu and Nika Radisic have progressed to the quarter-finals, after 6-1 6-0 over fourth-seeded Russians Vitalia Diatchenko/Natela Dzalamidze. Gabriela Ruse and Xenia Knoll of Switzerland are top seed of the event. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Vlad Constantinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]