April 28, 2021

INS: Managers estimate growth in construction and retail activity over the next 3 months
Apr 28, 2021

Romanian managers estimate for the next three months an increase in activity and prices in construction and retail trade, according to the results of a survey published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday. In the 3-month forecast survey of April 2021, managers in the processing industry expect a moderate increase in production volume for the next three months (short-term balance +10%). For the beverage-producing activity, there will be a sharp increase (short-term balance +40%), while the clothing manufacturing activity will decrease (short-term balance -17%). Regarding the number of employees, a relative stability is estimated, the short-term balance being -1% per total processing industry. For the prices of industrial products, a moderate increase is forecast in the next three months (short-term balance +13%). According to the estimates from April 2021, in the construction activity there will be an increase in the production volume in the next three months (short-term balance +28%). Managers estimate the moderate increase in the number of employees (short-term balance +9%). Regarding the prices of construction works, they are expected to increase (short-term balance +20%). In the retail trade sector, managers estimated for the next three months an increasing trend of economic activity (short- term balance +16%). The volume of orders addressed to suppliers of goods by the commercial units will register a moderate increase (short-term balance +12%). Employers forecast for the next three months a moderate increase in the number of employees (short-term balance +11%). The managers of the commercial companies estimate the increase of the retail prices (short-term balance +29%). According to estimates from April 2021, the demand for services (turnover) will decline moderately in the next three months (short-term balance -6%). In the services sector, a relative stability of the number of employees is estimated (short-term balance 0%). According to the managers, the selling or invoicing prices of the services will have a tendency of relative stability (short-term balance +3%). The INS mentions that the short term balance indicates the perception of business managers on the dynamics of a phenomenon that should not be confused with the rate of increase or decrease of any statistical indicator produced by INS. The percentage short-term balance is obtained as the difference between the percentage of managers who chose the positive variant of the phenomenon and the percentage of those who indicated the negative variant. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

