Patria Bank Seeks To Boost Lending By 23%, Assets By 10% In 2021. Patria Bank, held by private equity fund Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF), plans to increase lending by 23% to RON2.19 billion, which will increase the bank’s assets by 10% up to RON3.79 billion, according to the bank’s 2021 budget voted by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]