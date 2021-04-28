|
Logistics Space Developer WDP Makes EUR11.3M Rental Income in Romania in Q1, 2021
Apr 28, 2021
Logistics Space Developer WDP Makes EUR11.3M Rental Income in Romania in Q1, 2021.
Belgian-held logistics space developer WDP, one of the most active investors on the Romanian market, made EUR11.3 million in rental income in this country in the first quarter, its latest report shows.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
