Romcarbon, a major plastic packaging manufacturer, becomes ARIR member

Romcarbon, a major plastic packaging manufacturer, becomes ARIR member. The Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR) is delighted to announce that Romcarbon (BVB: ROCE) joins ARIR as Associate Member. Romcarbon is known on the Romanian and European market as one of the most important manufacturer of plastics packaging and filtering elements. In the last (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]