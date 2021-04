Purcari Shareholders Approve RON26M Dividend Payout From Accumulated Profits

Shareholders of winemaker Purcari (WINE.RO) on Wednesday (April 28) approved the distribution of dividends in the total amount of RON26 million from accumulated profits, respectively a dividend of RON1.30 per share, as well as a share buyback (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]