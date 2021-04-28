GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.240 following over 35.000 tests nationwide

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.240 following over 35.000 tests nationwide. As many as 2,240 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 35,200 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]