Mayor Chirica self-suspends from interim chairman of PNL municipal branch

Mayor Mihai Chirica announced on Wednesday that he will self-suspend from all political positions which he holds within the northeastern Iasi branch of the National Liberal Party (PNL), because he does not wish for the accusations that are being brought to him to affect the image of the PNL. "I have peace of mind, in front of the citizens of Iasi and God, that I am innocent and I have the belief that I will prove this as quickly as possible," mayor Mihai Chirica declared, through a press release. He specifies that there is no truth to any of the criminal accusations brought to him and says that he is "the target of political attacks and of other nature, which won't stop". In his opinion, "PNL is going through a difficult period, in a continuous effort, but without the desired results, of cohabitation and collaboration with other political parties". Furthermore, he shows his disappointment towards "the unproductive way of functioning of this government alliance and the fact that its results are not in accordance with PNL aspirations and the Romanians". The mayor of Iasi Municipality, Mihai Chirica, is currently being investigated by the prosecutors of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in a case of fraud with a land belonging to the city hall.